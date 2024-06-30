  • Menu
Inter admission deadline extended

Inter admission deadline extended
The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has extended the deadline for admissions in junior colleges across the state until July 31.

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has extended the deadline for admissions in junior colleges across the state until July 31. This extension follows the release of the SSC Advanced Supplementary Examination results.

Students who passed the supplementary exams can now apply for admissions in inter first year. Applicants must submit their intermediate marks memo and Aadhaar Card along with the application. After provisional admission, the Transfer Certificate (TC) and original marks memo are required.

The list of recognized colleges is available on the Intermediate Board’s website. Students are advised to refer to this list when applying for admission.

