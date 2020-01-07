Inter Board to implement panel suggestions to avoid result goof-up

Hyderabad: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is all set to do away with mounting pressure on the examiners to correct more number of answer scripts in violation of the existing rules.

It may be mentioned here that the Board has faced several allegations because of irregularities that led to the Intermediate results fiasco last year.

The expert committee appointed by the State government was headed by the Telangana State Technology Services (TSTS) Managing Director Venkateswara Rao, Prof Vasan from BITS, Hyderabad and Prof Nishant from IIT, Hyderabad.

After scrutiny, it had found that the results should be 100 per cent accurate. But, the errors cropped up during the Intermediate Public Examinations–2019 (IPE-2019) are not of the "magnitude, scale, and nature" vitiating the results as a whole.

However, the committee suggested that data analysis should be taken up to identify any major inconsistencies in the results of students.

The panel asked for continuous monitoring of the defects like host-server load inadequacy, payment gateway issues, errors in the acknowledgement generation mismatch in the results database.

The expert committee suggested that for establishing an IVR-based helpline solution with an integration of the SMS and e-mail alerts, generating an acknowledgement number and sending the same to the caller immediately, and capturing the hall ticket number in IVR.

It also recommended the creation of an online form on the TSBIE website to capture the issues in a defined and exhaustive fashion.

The e-mail and SMS alert of the acknowledgement against a query raised should also be sent to the candidate as well as to the board officials concerned, who are assigned to resolve it.

That apart, the TSBIE was asked to go for a mock run of all its modules to test before deploying them.

This is to ensure that the exaction of all the modules online is free at pre and post examination process.

Accordingly, now, the TSBIE has roped in the Centre for Good Governance (GCC) to monitor the process.

Keeping in view all the recommendations, now the Board has decided not to mount pressure on the examiners to correct more than the stipulated number of answer scripts in a day. Guidelines for the same are being prepared, the board officials said.

Also, the CCTV will be installed in all the theory and practical examination centres, as well as the answer script evaluation centres.

The CCTVs will be monitored from the TSBIE headquarters from Hyderabad to ensure the guidelines issued have complied.

In all, about 4.8 lakh students in the first year and 4.46 lakh students in the second year Intermediate will be appearing for examinations.