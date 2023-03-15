Inter exams from today

Hyderabad: The Intermediate Public Examinations March 2023 (IPE March 2023) will be held from March 15 to April 4, and a total of 9,47,699 students of both the first and second years of the intermediate course will give their examination in 1,473 centres spread across the state.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, Commissioner of Intermediate Examinations Navin Mittal said all necessary arrangements have been put in place for the smooth conduct of the examinations.

The first and second-year exams will be held on alternate days from 9 a.m. to noon. Students can enter examination centres from 8 a.m. onwards.

The OMR sheets will be issued at 8:45 a.m. and the question papers at 9 a.m. Students will not be allowed inside the examination centres after 9 am.

Students are asked to check the OMR sheets for subject and medium and check the answer booklets, which should have 24 pages. He said they should bring it to the attention of the invigilators if they find any discrepancies so that they can be corrected.



Navin Mittal said that students will be allowed into the examination centres either with the hall tickets issued by their respective colleges or with the hall tickets directly downloaded from the board's website. He said that as of Tuesday at noon, about 50,000 students had downloaded their hall tickets online. He said the details on the hall tickets were verified twice. But students can still verify and bring it to the notice of authorities for immediate correction.

The District Level Examination Committees (DLECs) have been formed to oversee and coordinate the conduct of the exams. Similarly, a District High Power Committee (DHPC) has been formed with the District Collector, District Superintendent of Police, and heads of several departments for the smooth conduct of the examinations.

The power utilities are asked to provide an uninterrupted power supply to the examination centres, and the RTC authorities have been asked to ply additional buses and, if needed, special buses to provide adequate transportation to and from the examination centres before and after the examinations.

The Health department will post a nurse or ANM at each examination centre and to take students to the local primary health centres and nearby hospitals in case of any medical emergencies.

A state-level helpline will be operational from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for any grievance redressal. It can be reached by calling the following telephone numbers: 040-24600110; 24655027. Besides, district-level mini helpline centres will be available to reach out to for grievance redressals, he said.