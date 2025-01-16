Inter-state bullock cart race wows all

Nagar Kurnool: Nagar Kurnool MLA Dr Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy has emphasised that the welfare of farmers is the top priority for the Congress government led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, which is giving great importance to the agricultural sector. On the occasion of Sankranti, Dr Rajesh Reddy inaugurated the inter-state senior bullock cart race on Wednesday at Sri Sivarama Temple in Thoodukurthi village, Nagar Kurnool district, as part of the Thoodukurthi Farmers’ Festival.

The event witnessed an overwhelming response from the rural farming community. The spectacular performances of the bullock pairs on the field captivated the audience. People from nearby villages flocked in large numbers to witness the exciting races.