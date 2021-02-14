Inter student bags place in Wonder Book of World Records

Mahbubnagar :Murali Karthik Reddy, an intermediate student from Vagdevi Junior College bagged a place in Wonder Book of World Records by writing the Mendeleev's periodic table in Chemistry in just 81 seconds.

According to college authorities, Karthik Reddy has been doing excellent in Chemistry and as he was perfecting the subject, they had encouraged and allowed him to contest for Wonder Book of World Records. The earlier records for writing the entire periodic table on board was set at 137 seconds. However, Karthik Reddy successfully broke the earlier record by achieving the feat in just 81 seconds.