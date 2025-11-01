Intermediate Exams 2026: Tentative schedule and fee deadlines released

Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) on Friday announced the tentative timetable for the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) scheduled for February and March 2026, releasing key dates for both theory and practical exams across General and Vocational streams, along with detailed fee payment deadlines and structures.

Accordingly, practical examinations for Intermediate First and Second Year students will commence on February 2, 2026, and conclude on February 21, 2026; these will be held in two daily sessions from 9 AM to 12 Noon and in the afternoon from 2 PM to 5 PM, including Sundays. English practical exams are scheduled earlier—on January 21 for First Year students and January 22 for Second Year students, and the Board has assured that students appearing for JEE-Mains 2026 will be accommodated with alternative arrangements should any exam dates overlap. In addition to subject-specific practicals, two mandatory value-based assessments have been scheduled: the Ethics and Human Values Examination will be held on January 23, 2026, only for backlog students, followed by the Environmental Education Examination on January 24, both from 10 AM to 1 PM.

The theory examinations for First Year students begin on February 25, 2026, with the Second Language Paper-I, and conclude on March 17 with Modern Language Paper-I and Geography Paper-I, while the Second Year exams start on February 26 with Second Language Paper-II and end on March 18 with Modern Language Paper-II and Geography Paper-II; each exam will be held from 9 AM to 12 Noon. As per the examination time table, the First Year English Paper-I will be held on February 27, Mathematics Paper-IA, Botany Paper-I and Political Science Paper-I will be held on March 2, Mathematics Paper-IB, Zoology Paper-I and History Paper-I on March 5, Physics Paper-I and Economics Paper-I on March 9, followed by Chemistry Paper-I and Commerce Paper-I on March 12, and Public Administration Paper-I, Bridge Course Mathematics Paper-I for Intermediate Public Exam students on March 14, with the final examination being Modern Language Paper-I and Geography Paper-I on March 17. Likewise, for the Second Year, the examinations for Second Language Paper-II will be held on February 26, followed by English Paper-II on February 28, Mathematics Paper-IIA, Botany Paper-II and Political Science Paper-II on March 6, Physics Paper-II and Economics Paper-II on March 10, Chemistry Paper-II and Commerce Paper-II on March 13, Public Administration Paper-II, Bridge Course Mathematics Paper-II for Intermediate Public Exam students on March 16, and the final examination being Modern Language Paper-II and Geography Paper-II on March 18. The Board said that these dates apply to Vocational courses as well, although a separate timetable for Vocational subjects will be issued.

Alongside the exam schedule, TGBIE has released the fee payment calendar for students intending to appear for the IPE March 2026, requiring regular students, failed candidates, and private candidates exempted from attendance to adhere to the deadlines: without a late fee, the last date is November 1 to November 14, 2025; with a Rs 100 late fee, students can pay from November 16 to November 24; with a Rs 500 late fee, the payment window is from November 26 to December 1; with a Rs 1,000 late fee, they can pay from December 3 to December 8; and similarly, with a Rs 2,000 late fee, students can pay the examination fee from December 10 to December 15, 2025. As to the examination fee structure, for General stream students, First Year and Second Year fees are Rs 530, with an additional Rs 100 for English practicals; Science stream students in Second Year must pay Rs 870, which includes theory, practicals, and English practicals; and Vocational students in both years are also required to pay Rs 870. Students and institutions are advised to treat the timetable as tentative and await further updates, especially regarding Vocational course specifics.