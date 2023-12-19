Live
Just In
Intermediate exams scheduled to begin from Feb 28th!!!
The government has decided to conduct the Inter and Class 10 examinations without any difficulties in the wake of the Lok Sabha election rush
Hyderabad: It seems that the Inter Board is preparing to conduct the Inter Examinations in Telangana from February 28. The latest proposal has been sent to the government regarding the dates of the examinations. The government has decided to conduct the Inter and Class 10 examinations without any difficulties in the wake of the Lok Sabha election rush.
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has already conducted a review on the conduct of Inter and Tenth exams. The officials were advised to conduct the examinations without any trouble to the students.
On the other hand, the authorities are preparing to conduct the SSC exams from March 18 after the completion of the inter exams. On the other hand, starting the inter exams on Wednesday has always been a sentiment. It is noteworthy that February 28 is also a Wednesday. Exam schedule will be released soon.