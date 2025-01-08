Intermediate Exams Should Yield Better Results - Deputy Director Lakshma Reddy

Nagar Kurnool: Deputy Director of Intermediate Education Lakshma Reddy emphasized that students should achieve better results in the Intermediate examinations. On Wednesday, he conducted a surprise inspection of the Girls Junior College in Nagarkurnool district headquarters.

After the inspection, Lakshma Reddy interacted with the students and explained several important aspects. He inquired whether the syllabus was being properly taught by the faculty and gathered feedback from the students. He urged them to excel in the Intermediate examinations and bring recognition to their college and parents.

He also reviewed the overall condition of the college and the services being provided to the students. Addressing the principal and faculty, he encouraged them to work diligently to help students achieve better results.

The inspection was attended by Intermediate District Officer Venkataramana, Principal Rani, college faculty, and non-teaching staff.