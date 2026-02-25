Intermediate First Year Exams Commence in Telangana

The Intermediate first year exams have officially begun, starting at 9.00 am on Wednesday. The second year exams are scheduled to start on Thursday. The Telangana government has established a total of 1,495 exam centres across 33 districts for students. Overall, 9,97,075 students from both years will sit the examinations throughout the state.

A total of 4,89,126 students are appearing for the first year exams, with 5,07,949 students scheduled for the second year. The examinations will continue until 18 March. The Intermediate board has announced that students will be allowed a five-minute grace period for lateness. To facilitate students, RTC is operating special buses, and CCTV cameras along with wall clocks have been installed at exam centres. Exams are scheduled from 9.00 am to 12.00 pm daily.