Telangana Prepares for Class 10 Exams 2025-26

The Class 10 public examinations in Telangana for the academic year 2025-26 are nearing, with the education department making extensive arrangements. This year, hall tickets will be sent directly to parents via WhatsApp on their registered mobile numbers. A QR code will also be printed on the hall tickets, which students can scan with their smartphones to access Google Maps navigation, helping them reach their exam centres easily.

The exams are scheduled to take place from 14 March to 16 April 2026. Hall tickets will be released on 5 March, both on the official website and via WhatsApp messages to parents. Additionally, printed hall tickets will be distributed to schools across the state.

This year, a total of 5,28,238 students will sit for the exams, including 5,17,727 regular and 10,512 private students. There is an increase of 20,000 students compared to the previous year, leading to the expansion of exam centres.

Furthermore, cloakrooms will be set up at all centres, allowing students to leave their bags during examinations and collect them afterwards, for added convenience.



