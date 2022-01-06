Intermediate first year failed students passed with minimum marks: TSBIE

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) in a statement said that all the students who failed in first intermediate were accorded minimum marks and declared as pass.



The board also stated that the students can download their marks memo from the official website of the intermediate board -- tsbie.cgg.gov.in.



With the board passing all the failed students, the students have got the opportunity to get back the fee paid for recounting and reverification of answer scripts. The board has given an opportunity for the students to cancel the recounting and reverification from 5 pm on January 7 to January 17.

Also, the board directed the students to get back the fees for their respective colleges from February 1.