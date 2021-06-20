Interstate Services Halted From Telangana To AP Despite Lockdown Lifted

The lockdown in Telangana has been completely lifted. The Cabinet has decided on this in yesterday's cabinet meeting. All business and commercial sectors in the state are opened up from today. Public transport will also run. The Cabinet directed the officials of all the departments to completely lift all the rules imposed during the lockdown. Cinema halls, pubs, shopping malls, business and commercial complexes will be open from Sunday. Metro and bus services will run as usual.

However, from today, 8,000 buses will run on the road as usual. But there is no permission to the inter-state services. TSRTC operates inter-state services from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka. Corona cases in those states, however, have not yet declined, thus it affected interstate services. These services will start only after the cases in the respective states are reduced. TSRTC ED Yadagiri also issued a statement on this.

From May 12 to June 19, that is, the lockdown continued in Telangana for 38 days. With the lifting of the lockdown, the government has suggested that physical distance and masks be mandatory and that everyone follow the Covid-19 precautions. Before the lockdown, the RTC operated 9,000 buses. Of these, one thousand buses were allocated to interstate services.

The government has warned that masks must be worn when people step out in public and at workplaces too, masks and social distancing should be maintained. If anyone is found not following the rules, a fine of Rs 1,000 will be imposed. It made it clear that corona regulations must be fully complied with or action will be taken at stores, offices, and institutions. Everyone is asked to co-operate with the government's decision and follow the rules of self-regulation to control Covid-19.

The Cabinet has decided to convert the existing TIMS in Gachibowli, Hyderabad into a super speciality hospital to cater to the needs of the people. In addition, three other super-speciality hospitals were allowed to be built. It has decided to build new hospitals on the premises of Erragadda Chest Hospital, in place of Gaddiannaram Fruit Market, between Alwal and ORR. According to the agriculture department, the distribution of Rythu Bandhu funds is going smoothly and so far Rs 5,145 crore has been deposited in farmers' accounts. The Cabinet also congratulated the officials and staff of the Civil Supplies, Rural Development and Concerned Departments for completing the record procurement of grains during the Corona crisis.

The government also decided to completely modernize the existing vegetable market in Kothapet and transform it into an integrated vegetarian and non-vegetarian market. Dharani portal implementation was reviewed in the cabinet meeting. The problems of the farmers were also discussed. Officials say more than 70,000 of the nearly 90,000 complaints have been resolved. The cabinet also discussed the progress of rural and urban development works and surprise inspections. It is learned that CM KCR has made it clear to all the ministers and people's representatives should participate in rural and urban development.