Invest in India’s vast mining industry: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy has invited global investors to the vast mining industry in India, which has immense potential to add value.

Kishan Reddy attended the Ministerial round table of the Future Minerals Forum-2025 in Riyadh on Tuesday, and the round table was hosted by Saudi Arabia. The round table focused on building supply chains in critical minerals and value creation opportunities, besides other related aspects. In his address during the round table conference, Reddy highlighted the importance India attaches to securing the availability of critical minerals required for the increasing capacities of clean energy systems to meet the country’s renewable energy targets.

He said that value addition in the entire supply chain is the key to greater prosperity for the people.

On the sidelines of the forum, the Union Minister met the Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Saudi Arabia, Bandar bin Ibrahim Alkhorayef. He also engaged in wide-ranging discussions and stressed enhancing trade and investment relations between the two countries. The Union Minister also met the Ministers of Brazil, Italy and Morocco separately and stressed the importance of economic and technical cooperation, especially in the minerals sector. Later, during the day, he interacted with the Indian diaspora.

On Wednesday, Kishan Reddy attended the inaugural function of the Future Minerals Forum at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Centre. He visited the India Pavilion put up by the Ministry of Mines with Coal India, GSI, NMDC, NALCO and MECL. Exhibitions by partner countries and global companies have also been organised at the conference centre.