Investigation Continues in Telangana Irrigation AE Nikesh Kumar Case

Investigation Continues in Telangana Irrigation AE Nikesh Kumar Case
Highlights

The ongoing investigation into the case of Telangana Irrigation Assistant Engineer (AE) Nikesh Kumar has uncovered significant findings. During the...

The ongoing investigation into the case of Telangana Irrigation Assistant Engineer (AE) Nikesh Kumar has uncovered significant findings. During the probe, a large quantity of gold ornaments, including 2 kilograms of gold and platinum diamonds, were discovered in lockers linked to the accused. These valuables were found in two lockers registered under Nikesh Kumar’s name.

However, the investigation did not stop there. The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) identified that the remaining 16 lockers were not in Nikesh Kumar’s name. Instead, they were registered under the names of his friends and family members. This discovery raises further questions about the scope of the illegal wealth accumulated by the accused.

The ACB is continuing its inquiry to unravel the full extent of the assets hidden across various lockers, aiming to trace the origins of the wealth and the possible connections involved in the case. The investigation has sparked a significant public outcry, highlighting concerns about corruption and illicit wealth among public officials.

As the inquiry progresses, authorities are focusing on tracking the flow of the assets and identifying all parties involved in the illegal dealings. The case remains under scrutiny, and more developments are expected in the coming days.

