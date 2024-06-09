Investigation should be conducted on NEET exam paper leakage

Nagarkurnool: On Sunday, Bahujan Vidyarthi Samaikya district president K. Ramakrishna said.. At a time when there are many doubts about the results of the NEET exam conducted by the National Testing Agency for studying in government medical colleges across the country, the central government has demanded a comprehensive inquiry into the manner in which the exam was conducted.

The exams were conducted on May 5. Around 24 lakh students appeared for the exams across the country. He said that the students and parents of the students are expressing suspicions that there have been many irregularities in the declared results.

The living evidence of their suspicions is that six students scored 720 out of 720 marks and also the fact that they have the same examination center lends strength to their suspicions.

Therefore, they demanded that the central government immediately respond to the results released by the National Testing Agency and do justice to the medical students and conduct a comprehensive investigation by the Supreme Court judge.