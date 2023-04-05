  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

IPS Association of Telangana Condemns MLA Raghunandan Rao's Derogatory Remarks Against DGP Anjani Kumar

DGP Anjani Kumar
x

DGP Anjani Kumar

Highlights

The IPS Association of Telangana condemns the irresponsible and highly derogatory comment made by Sri Raghunandan Rao, Hon'ble MLA, against DGP Sri...

The IPS Association of Telangana condemns the irresponsible and highly derogatory comment made by Sri Raghunandan Rao, Hon'ble MLA, against DGP Sri Anjani Kumar, on 5.4.2023, in reference to preventive arrest of Sri Bandi Sanjay, Hon'ble MP, LS, Karimnagar, by Karimnagar Police. The Association has also requested the Hon'ble Speaker of the Assembly to take firm disciplinary action against Sri Raghunandan Rao. Such irresponsible statement from a Legislator and use of unparliamentary language against a senior government functionary is highly unbecoming and unhealthy in a democratic set up. Further, such disparaging remarks is highly demoralising for the entire police force of Telangana, which is working day and night for ensuring safety and security of public and maintenance of law and order in the state.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X