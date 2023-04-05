IPS Association of Telangana Condemns MLA Raghunandan Rao's Derogatory Remarks Against DGP Anjani Kumar

The IPS Association of Telangana condemns the irresponsible and highly derogatory comment made by Sri Raghunandan Rao, Hon'ble MLA, against DGP Sri Anjani Kumar, on 5.4.2023, in reference to preventive arrest of Sri Bandi Sanjay, Hon'ble MP, LS, Karimnagar, by Karimnagar Police. The Association has also requested the Hon'ble Speaker of the Assembly to take firm disciplinary action against Sri Raghunandan Rao. Such irresponsible statement from a Legislator and use of unparliamentary language against a senior government functionary is highly unbecoming and unhealthy in a democratic set up. Further, such disparaging remarks is highly demoralising for the entire police force of Telangana, which is working day and night for ensuring safety and security of public and maintenance of law and order in the state.