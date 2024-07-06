IRCTC to roll out Bharat Gaurav train journey from Secunderabad

Hyderabad: The 'Bharat Gaurav' train has been a huge success for the South Central Railway (SCR). The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has planned another journey of the Bharat Gaurav tourist train from Secunderabad via Ayodhya and Kashi: Punya Kshetra Yatra, from July 9 to 17.

The Punya Kshetra Yatra: Ayodhya-Kashi Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train will commence its journey from Secunderabad Railway Station on July 9. This nine-day tour of Punya KshetraYaatra will cover divine/pilgrimage sites including Gaya, Varanasi, Ayodhya, and Prayagraj. According to SCR officials, the Punya Kshetra Yatra: Ayodhya-Kashi offers a unique opportunity for rail passengers from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to have darshan of the newly constructed Ram Janmabhoomi (Ayodhya) and one of the Jyotirlinga (Kashi Vishwanath Temple) for spiritual enlightenment. It also allows them to perform the PindPradan rituals (paying homage to their ancestors) at Gaya. Significantly, the train provides boarding and deboarding facilities for the passengers at Secunderabad, Kazipet (Warangal), Khammam in Telangana, Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Vizag (Pendurthi), Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh, and Titlagarh in Odisha.

Arun Kumar Jain, general manager, SCR, said that the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Circuit train offers a great opportunity for rail passengers from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to visit important pilgrimage sites. The end-to-end services offered by the train not only save time by eliminating the need for individual planning but also prove to be economical for travellers.