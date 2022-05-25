Irked residents protest demanding to cancel construction of Ramnagar-Bagh Lingampally flyover

Hyderabad: Irked residents of proposed Ramnagar-Bagh Lingampally flyover stretch protested alleging that construction is a waste of public exchequer funds. The local people staged a dharna outside the office of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Wednesday and demanded the officials to withdraw the plan of construction of a flyover in the area.

They alleged that Ramnagar-Bagh Lingampally stretch has no traffic issues and constructing a flyover would be a waste of public funds. The residents appealed to the Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister (MA&UD) KT Rama Rao to cancel the construction of Ramnagar-Bagh Lingampally flyover. They even threatened to hit the streets if the government goes ahead with the plan.

It may be recalled here that the MA&UD minister had laid the foundation for the construction of a second level three-lane bi-directional flyover from Ram Nagar to Bagh Lingampally. Unlike the conventional flyovers, it is proposed to be a steel construction. The steel flyover is being constructed with an estimated cost of Rs 76 crore. The construction of flyover is being taken up under the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP).