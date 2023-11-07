Irregularities, smuggling plague CMR rice allocations

Wanaparthy: In a series of disturbing developments in Wanaparthy, a scandal involving exploitation by rice millers has come light. A statement released by officials on Monday informed that as the district’s officers are preoccupied with election duties, rice millers seem to be exploiting the situation. They are indulging in misallocation and smuggling of CMR (Custom Milled Rice) paddy.

During the monsoon and Yasangi seasons of 2022-23, the government allocated a substantial amount of paddy to 158 rice mills for CMR production, totaling 2,56,243 metric tonnes. However, concerning discrepancies have emerged in the supply of rice to the Food Corporation of India (FCI), as only 36,090 metric tonnes out of the stipulated 1,71,682 metric tonnes were delivered, with 56 rice millers failing to provide any rice at all.

Wanaparthy Collector Tejas Nandalal Pawar expressed his frustration and organised a meeting with the millers, warning of imminent action if the rice was not delivered within a week. Despite these warnings, millers have continued to transport CMR rice to neighbouring states via trucks.

In a recent incident, police checks in Pebbair town led to the seizure of over a thousand bags of CMR rice being transported to Karnataka. Two lorries were impounded, and a case was registered against a miller from Wanaparthy. This development underscores the ongoing nature of this illicit trade, despite official interventions.

Kondal Rao, District Supply Officer (DSO) in Wanaparthy, declared, “At present, we are procuring new rice during the monsoon season. We have advised the millers to promptly deliver CMR rice from previous seasons. Action will be taken against those involved in the illegal transportation of CMR paddy, and the Collector has directed us to register the PD Act against repeat offenders. Comprehensive stock checks will be carried out in all rice mills to ensure accountability.”