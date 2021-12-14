Is KCR-Stalin meet precursor to anti-BJP alliance?

Chennai: What are the issues that are going to figure during the one- on- one meeting, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will have with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in Chennai? This has become the subject of speculation here.



KCR along with his family visited Sri Ranganatha Swamy temple in Tiruchirappalli on Monday to seek blessings of the presiding deity. He is scheduled to meet Stalin on Tuesday evening.

The meeting gained importance in the wake of the TRS party's decision to join hands with the like-minded forces to evict the BJP-led Union government opposing its anti-farmer policies. The pink party has been claiming that KCR would do everything to see that BJP was defeated in the next elections at the national level. The major part of the discussion is likely to focus on political issues.

In the backdrop of this, they are likely to discuss the moves to form a new alliance of the like-minded political parties which is already on by senior leaders.

The meetings West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and NCP leader Sharad Pawar had spurred political strategist Prashant Kishor to comment: "If all non-BJP parties and their cadre can come together and if these leaders can have hold over their respective party workers, Modi government can be dethroned."



The Centre's attitude towards paddy purchase, proposed BC census, NEET exams are likely to figure during the meeting. KCR is likely to seek the support of Stalin in the dharnas which the TRS proposes to hold in Delhi demanding that the Centre procure the entire stock of paddy.

Sources said that the government was planning to develop agro - trade relations between Telangana and Tamil Nadu government by improving marketing facilities of agriculture produce. Tamil Nadu is one of the biggest markets in the country which purchases horticultural products.

Prior to his meeting with Stalin, KCR will be visiting Tiruttani on Tuesday and have darshan of Lord Murugan.