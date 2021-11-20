Is State becoming Udta Telangana? - 20th November 2021

Taking a serious note of the increasing incidents of ganja smuggling busts in the State and reports of the mafia luring farmers to grow ganja as an inter crop, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has asked the administration to clamp down on the supply of contraband across the State. He also took a serious note of the Hyderabad becoming a major hub for drugs like heroin, coming from Nigeria, and ganja from the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

Sweeping measures against the menace including warning of cancellation of Rythu Bandhu for farmers taking to ganja cultivation, a cross-section of society has welcomed the crackdown and put forth suggestions to stamp out the evil from the State. Here are excerpts:

Undoubtedly, it's a huge challenge for the government to contain substance abuse and trade. There is a need for forming special task force teams to keep an eye on drug traders. The authorities also need an effective informer system in educational institutions where drug abuse is rampant.

Youth is the strength of the country. Nation would also fail if they fail. Unless stringent measures were taken by the government, youth may fall prey to drugs thereby fizzling the nation.

Parents should realize that youth are easily attracted to liquor, drugs, adventurous sports etc. This is where parents and teachers will have to take extra care. The threat of punishment will also dissuade people from wrongdoing.

Allam Ugandhar, farmer, Katakshapur, Warangal

Drug abuse and addiction effects thousands of people every year, spoiling their health and career. Lungs, stomach, heart and brain of drug addicts would be damaged.

The most affected part is our oral cavity, which effects teeth and gums. Chewing tobacco or smoking cigarettes causes oral cancer. If tobacco has this much bad effect, imaging the effect of drugs on our body. The government should take steps to stop the drug abuse to save the future citizens.

Dr Divya Paripelli, Karimnagar

I ts open secret that forest dwellers and a section of tribals living in agency and remote areas cultivate ganja and supply to different parts of the State. Now this drug abuse came to fore after the State government launched an intensive drive to stop drug menace after some leading film personalities and some well-off persons allegedly caught using drugs.

Otherwise, smuggling of narcotic drugs like cocaine, heroin and others has been continuing from across the borders as we have been seeing news of police arresting and booking cases against many people earlier. Unless proper and strict vigilance is kept and awareness is not created among the public, this menace will grow beyond control.

The government should control drugs supply strictly. I appreciate Telangana government and police that though late, it took right decision to deal with drug menace seriously.

Deepak Naik, Sarpanch of Gollamdoddi village, Jadcherla

In my opinion to stop Telangana from becoming Udta State, the government must introduce a chapter in the curriculum of students at degree level so that youngsters will be aware of bad effects of drugs and may become more vigilant.

It is sad that students of universities and colleges are falling prey to drug abuse. This should be curbed in initial stage only, else it will snowball into a major problem, impacting the entire society and the nation at larger level. As we are observing how youth in some foreign countries like Afghanistan,

Pakistan and even in Kashmir in India are becoming victims of drug menace and being used as toys by terrorists causing great damage to country. It is high time that youth, our future citizens, should not fall prey to this deadly menace and the government and police must be vigilant and deal with it with an iron hand.

Kethavath Naresh, student, Mahabubnagar

It's high time for the government to set its eyes on the drug mafia in the State. Recently, Warangal Commissionerate police caught six persons, who were connected with drug trade and substance abuse in Hanumakonda. Certainly, it's alarming.

Before the substance abuse spreads to towns on a massive note, the government agencies need to pick up the threads to eradicate the malady in the State. Parents have a bigger responsibility in curbing the malady.

They need to observe their wards by taking out some time from their busy schedule. There is an imperative need to bring all the educational institutions under the surveillance of police or special committees.

Dr Shivaram, physiotherapist, Hanumakonda