Is State becoming Udta Telangana?

Taking a serious note of the increasing incidents of ganja smuggling busts in the State and reports of the mafia luring farmers to grow ganja as an inter crop, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has asked the administration to clamp down on the supply of contraband across the State. He also took a serious note of the Hyderabad becoming a major hub for drugs like heroin, coming from Nigeria, and ganja from the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. Sweeping measures against the menace including warning of cancellation of Rythu Bandhu for farmers taking to ganja cultivation, a cross-section of society has welcomed the crackdown and put forth suggestions to stamp out the evil from the State. Here are excerpts:

Youth are getting addicted to drugs, which is hampering their bright future. Drug addiction not only effects individual but also their families and the generations there after as it leads to brain disorders. Drugs abuse causes personal violence, accidents, increases abuse, behavioural changes, hormonal imbalance and many other health effects, both physically and mentally. Many youths are not only involved in consuming drugs but also taking part in trafficking due to unemployment and also lured by the high amount involved in the business. The State government's approach towards eradicating drugs through law enforcement should also be accompanied with rehabilitating the effected people along with creating job opportunities in rural areas.

Ch Chinmayee, student, Khammam

Due to the impact of small families, working parents do not have much time to spend with their children or to focus on their activities or on their studies. It's parents' responsibility always to keep an eye on their wards to avoid bad friends and to make them to focus on their studies only. Loneliness, rejection, failure and other reasons will make youth to drug addiction. Meanwhile, the government also should prevent drugs sales. It should implement strict rules to eradicate drugs availability in the market.

Eeraveni Raju, Adilabad

It's most important for parents to know about their children's friends and have an eye on the use of electronic gadgets. It's unfortunate that drug peddlers are smarter than strict officials, and some officials are helping drug peddlers. Its pity that except Excise departments, everyone else knows that banned gutka is available everywhere and temporary liquor shops will be opened on no liquor days. Unlimited pocket money, pampering and lack of supervision in rich families is leading children to come under the influence of drug peddlers and consequences are irreparable. To eradicate drug abuse, school-parent co-operation is very important.

Rajeshwar Rao, retired principal, Nalgonda