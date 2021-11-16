Is State becoming Udta Telangana?

Taking a serious note of the increasing incidents of ganja smuggling busts in the State and reports of the mafia luring farmers to grow ganja as an inter crop, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has asked the administration to clamp down on the supply of contraband across the State.

He also took a serious note of the Hyderabad becoming a major hub for drugs like heroin, coming from Nigeria, and ganja from the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. Sweeping measures against the menace including warning of cancellation of Rythu Bandhu for farmers taking to ganja cultivation, a cross-section of society has welcomed the crackdown and put forth suggestions to stamp out the evil from the State. Here are excerpts:

Substance abuse that starts as a fashion turns into a passion and ends in pathos. Before it drives youth to devastation, the citizens have to start thinking pragmatically. Instead of blaming the government all the time, people should be careful of what is happening around them, especially about their children. Behavioural change among the drug abusers is an obvious change in the substance abusers. Hence, applying a little bit of common sense, the parents can notice the change in the behaviour of their wards. It's time for the government agencies to gird up their loins to eradicate the malady that sooner or later destroys the society.

B Sunil, Hanumakonda

Government should take it seriously and eradicate ganja from society. Youth is attracted towards the ganja in the districts. Every day somewhere police arrest ganja peddlers who are setting it to the youth at a cost of Rs.10, 20 packets. Prohibition excise department and police department should take it seriously. And protect the Telangana State from becoming Udta Telangana.

A Raju, Adilabad

Educational Institutions Should Keep surveillance of adolescent children at the time of teaching. Every teacher must take responsibility to eradicate and minimise drug abuse in the present society. They must identify the behaviour of every student in the classroom. The drug abuse signs to be easily identified in the children with their behaviour in this condition, the teacher must give the counselling to such students and information to their parents. By which initially the drug abuse can be minimised.

Dr K Ramakrishna, Karimnagar

Government should tight the security at inter-state borders and railway stations from where the ganja and other substances are coming to Telangana State. And also educational institutions should keep surveillance on the aldolase students all the time. Because students spend more of their time in the educational institution than their homes, as well as parents, should always keep an eye on the children on their behaviuor all the time.

Maddikuntla Prashanth, Adilabad

Prohibition and excise department and police department should take it seriously and conduct awareness campaigns at schools and educational institutes to create awareness among the youth, to avoid who addicted to ganja and other substances. Because prevention is better than cure. Also, educate their parents on how to observe the activities of their children.

Nitin Kadakanti, Adilabad

Several people, particularly the youth are attracted to the ganja. I request to all the parents, even if they are uneducated, they should spend at least two hours with their child. They should listen to their feelings and support them as and when needed. All Universities and Educational Boards should align and come together to frame a career path with minimal academies and assure jobs after completion of the Course. This would automatically reduce the stress and not propel the youngsters to move towards intoxicate such as ganja.

Talakola Praneeth Reddy, Hyderabad

Recently police arrested ganja cultivating farmers in Adilabad district.

ganja dealers targeting innocent farmers of the remote villages where there is no proper transport facility, dealers making buy back agreement with the innocent farmer to grow ganja as an inter-crop between cotton and red gram. I think police department should keep an eye on the remoter areas where it can grow. And government should strictly cancel the rythu bandhu of the farmer who cultivate the ganja in their filed.

Sadgam Srinivas, Adilabad