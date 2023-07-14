Is suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh joining BRS?

Hyderabad: Speculations are rife that the suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh of Goshamahal constituency is all set to join BRS. This speculation gained ground as he met the health minister T Harish Rao here on Friday.

It may be mentioned here that Raja Saingh was suspended about a year ago for his comments which had hurt the sentiments of muslim minorities. The state government had booked a case against him and he was arrested and sent to jail.

Since then, the BJP has not revoked his suspension. Recently some leaders like Bandi Sanjay and D K Aruna and others had urged the BJP national leadership to consider revoking his suspension but so far there has been no positive indication. Upset over this cold response he is said to be contemplating to join the pink party.

However, Raja Singh clarified that he had no plans to join BRS. He said that he met Harish Rao at the latter’s residence to upgrade the 30-bed government hospital in his constituency to 50-bed hospital. The MLA said he had been making the request for a long time.

He said Harish Rao was the third health minister he met to make the same demand. He had earlier denied reports that he is planning to contest next Assembly elections as an independent candidate if his suspension was not lifted by the party. He had stated that if his suspension was not lifted he would not contest the elections.