Is this the right time for KTR to take the Car's steering

The ongoing announcement of municipal poll results on Saturday, it is quite evident that the victory belongs to the KTR who made all-out efforts to put all the responsibility on his shoulders. With the massive victory in the municipal elections, all eyes now turn to KTR.

There are speculations doing rounds on KTR becoming the chief minister of the state in the coming few days. However, the party leaders who recently campaigned about the KTR and the latest victory hints about the rumours.

However, as per the party sources, the cadre and the senior leaders seem to have told chief minister KCR as this is the right time to hand over the crown to KTR. It remains to be seen what KCR would hint in the press meet to be held in the evening.