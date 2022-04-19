Is VHP above Law, KTR questions Amit Shah
It is a known fact the State IT Minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao takes every chance to reply the opposition let it be BJP or any other party in the matter.
In a similar way, KTR on Tuesday came down heavily on the BJP and questioned whether the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) is above the Law.
KTR responded to a report where VHP threatening to launch a battle against the Delhi police if any action was taken against its activists in connection with Hanuman Jayanthi procession violence in Jahangirpuri.
Responding to the report, KTR tweeted whether the VHP is above the Law. Tagging Union Home Minister Amit Shah, KTR questioned, whether Shah would tolerate such outrageous nonsense against the Delhi police.
KTR Tweeted, "Are these guys above the law of the land & IPC Home Minister Amit Shah Ji?".
In an another tweet KTR questioned, "Will you tolerate such outrageous nonsense against Delhi police which reports to you directly?".
It is to mention here that the VHP issued the threat after police registered an FIR against the organisers for taking out the procession without permission and arrested a local VHP leader.
KTR taking a jibe at the NDA government tweeted, "Should we call this NDA Govt or NPA Govt ? For Bhakts NPA Non performing Asset".