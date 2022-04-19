Is VHP above Law, KTR questions Amit Shah

In a similar way, KTR on Tuesday came down heavily on the BJP and questioned whether the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) is above the Law.



KTR responded to a report where VHP threatening to launch a battle against the Delhi police if any action was taken against its activists in connection with Hanuman Jayanthi procession violence in Jahangirpuri.

Responding to the report, KTR tweeted whether the VHP is above the Law. Tagging Union Home Minister Amit Shah , KTR questioned, whether Shah would tolerate such outrageous nonsense against the Delhi police.





Are these guys above the law of the land & IPC Home Minister @AmitShah Ji ?



Will you tolerate such outrageous nonsense against Delhi police which reports to you directly? https://t.co/SG6XkxINmb — KTR (@KTRTRS) April 19, 2022





It is to mention here that the VHP issued the threat after police registered an FIR against the organisers for taking out the procession without permission and arrested a local VHP leader.





Unemployment in India at a 45 year High ⬆️



Inflation at 30 year High ⬆️



Fuel Prices all time High ⬆️



LPG Cylinder price Highest in the World ⬆️



RBI says consumer confidence is at its lowest ⬇️



Should we call this NDA Govt or NPA Govt ?



For Bhakts NPA = Non performing Asset pic.twitter.com/D6PYI6E9tW — KTR (@KTRTRS) April 19, 2022





