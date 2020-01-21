Isolated rain occurs Telangana State

Medak: Rainfall occurred at isolated places in Telangana, with Kerameri in Kumaram Bheem district recording two cm during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Monday, as the cyclonic circulation extending up to 0.9 km above the mean sea level over Maldives area and its neighbourhood has become less marked.

According to the Met department bulletin, the lowest minimum temperature of 15.2 degrees Celsius was recorded in Adilabad. The night temperatures registered a marked rise by 4.1 deg C or more in some parts. They were appreciably above normal ranging from 3.1 to 5 deg C in some parts and above normal by 1.6 to 3 deg C in some others.



The other temperatures recorded in the State were: Medak 17.8, Hakimpet 18.4, Hanamkonda 18.5, Ramagundam 18.6, Dundigal 18.7, Khammam, Mahabubnagar and Nizamabad 19.6 each, Hyderabad 20.2, Bhadrachalam 20.5 deg C, Nalgonda 21.7. Meanwhile, the forecast said mainly dry weather is very likely to prevail over Telangana from January 21 to 24. No large change during the period January 25-27 is the weather outlook.