Isolation wards created at Gandhi, Fever hospitals for suspected cases

Hyderabad: With coronavirus threat looming large as positive cases keep galloping in China each day, the State government has ramped up measures to stay fully alert.

The Health department has decided to establish separate isolated wards both in Fever Hospital and Gandhi hospital to admit any suspected cases in the coming weeks.

According to doctors, few beds would be allocated in these two hospitals only for treatment of the new Coronavirus suspected or positive cases. Also, arrangements are put in place to send samples to NIV, Pune laboratory for suspected cases.

This decision has been taken in wake of a fresh episode concerning a medical student, who returned from Wuhan few weeks ago before the coronavirus outbreak started.

After the Centre shared data obtained from the External Ministry, the State officials kept the medico under observation and sent his sample to NIV, Pune, which came out negative to the virus Meanwhile, a central team comprising a public health expert, a clinician and a microbiologist will be reaching Hyderabad to assess the measures being taken at RGIA, Shamshabad.

The Centre is sending separate teams to all seven cities including Hyderabad where thermal screenings of passengers coming from China and Hong Kong are being done for the last one week.

The Central team is expected to review the end-to-end preparedness for management and control of Coronavirus in Telangana including that at the airport, thermal screening and transferring of patients to hospitals for isolation, and will also visit the hospital facility attached to the airport for reviewing the isolation wards and availability of personal protective equipment (PPE) and masks etc.

The team will also review whether the infection control, surveillance and other guidelines are being followed. Also, the Central experts will co-ordinate with the State Health Secretaries to explore all avenues for further supporting and the strengthening the State's preparedness.

Meanwhile, the Union Health ministry has started a helpline number 011-23978046) for coronavirus.

The ministry has appealed to Indian passengers to call on the helpline number immediately in case they feel sick within a month of returning from China.