Issue caste, income certs to students in 2 days: Collector

District Collector G Ravi Naik directed the tahsildars to issue caste and income certificates within two days to the students who are eligible for pre-matric scholarships.

As part of pre-matric scholarship sanction, there are 11,500 SC and ST students in the district, but so far only 7,000 have applied for the scholarship, and the many have not applied due to lack of various certificates, bank accounts not being opened, and the district authorities are responsible for making the application by all of them within two days. Collector G. Ravinayak said. On Saturday, he held a teleconference with special officers of mandals, tehsildars, MEOs and officials of welfare departments.





He said that special officers should show initiative on the matter of granting scholarship to students, take this matter as the first priority and do the same work even if Sunday is a holiday. Similarly, tehsildars have issued instructions to 1,100 students who are required to issue caste and income certificates on Saturday and Sunday. For this, he said that the details of students without caste and income certificates should be submitted to him immediately.





Out of 7,120 students who applied for scholarships, only 473 bank accounts have been opened, the LDM and bank managers have been ordered to take steps to open bank accounts for those who need them on Mondays and Tuesdays under any circumstances. He reiterated that the authorities should give top priority to this matter as this financial year will end in four days. He said that 108 more students have to apply for the scholarship out of 2,678 scheduled tribe students. District Education Officer Yadaiah, LDM Bhaskar, District Tribal Welfare Officer Chatru Naik, Social Welfare In charge DD Pandu, MEOs and Tehsildars attended this teleconference.