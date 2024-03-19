IT dept gives another shock to MLA Mallareddy

Hyderabad: The Income Tax department on Tuesday gave another shock to Medchal MLA Mallareddy. In Mallareddy Colleges, IT officials are conducting searches due to allegations that the management is selling management quota seats at high fees.

There was tension in Mallareddy Agriculture University after 40 students were detained. Students and their parents are expressing anger that they are playing with the lives of students for profit. There are also allegations that the accounts are not shown properly in the records. In this background, IT officials are conducting searches.

IT officials are mainly inquiring about how much the management quota seats were sold. The focus is on how much fee a student pays. The IT officials who seized the college records, took them to their office. IT officials have already questioned the college management and staff. It is already known that there are assets in excess of income in the names of relatives.