IT Min lays foundation stone for Co-operative Central Bank building

Peddapalli: IT Minister D Sridhar Babu said that the government has undertaken a comprehensive household survey for the development and welfare of the people.

On Thursday, the Minister performed Bhumi Pooja for the construction of Manthani Branch of Karimnagar District Co-operative Central Bank, which will be constructed at a cost of Rs 75 lakh at Satyasai Nagar in Manthani town. On this occasion Sridhar Babu said that the building in Manthani should be completed quickly and made available to the public. He said that more than Rs 18000 crores have been deposited by waiving the loans of up to 2 lakh to the farmers.

The government has announced a bonus of Rs 500 for fine variety of paddy as promised to the people from the current Kharif marketing season. Strict measures have been taken without any cuts to the farmers at the mills as in the past, he said.

The minister said that quality grain is being purchased from the farmers by paying the full support price and steps have been taken to pay the money to the farmers within 48 hours. He said that numbers are very necessary to make plans for the people in the future and for this a comprehensive house-to-house family survey will be implemented. After completing the house listing, the houses that have not been stickered will be identified and find out the reasons behind them and will be taken action.

KDCC Bank Chairman Konduri Ravinder Rao, Chief Executive Officer Satyanarayana Rao, vice president Ramesh, Manthani Branch Manager Udaya Sri, senior congress leader G krishna Murthy, concerned officials and others participated in this programme.