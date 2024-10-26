IT Minister urges to prioritise hiring locals

Mahabubnagar: IT Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu visited the Diviti Palli IT Park in Mahabubnagar on Friday, accompanied by local leaders, including Mahabubnagar MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy, Devarakadra MLA G. Madhusudan Reddy, Maktal MLA Vakiti Srihari, and Shadnagar MLA Veerlapalli Shankar.

During the visit, he met with representatives of various companies in the IT park and interacted with the employees, addressing key local employment concerns.

In a meeting with Amara Raja company officials, the Minister emphasized the importance of prioritizing local candidates for job openings at their plant in Mahabubnagar. He urged the company to offer opportunities that support the community’s economic growth and align with the state’s employment initiatives.

The minister also highlighted the state government’s commitment to positioning Telangana as a leader across various sectors, saying, “We are dedicated to making Mahabubnagar a model district by promoting local employment, strengthening industries, and ensuring development opportunities for women.”

Sridhar Babu announced plans to strengthen Palamuru University and establish advanced courses and a Skill University Centre in the district’s Advanced Training Centre to prepare students for global competition.

Key officials attended the event, including District Collector Vijayendra Boi, Additional Collector Shivendra Pratap, and District Library Chairman Mallu Narsimhmareddy. Other prominent figures, such as MUDA Chairman Laxman Yadav, Municipal Chairman Anand Goud, and T PCC General Secretary Vinod Kumar, were also present.