IT Raids on Production Houses Continue in Hyderabad for the Second Day

The IT raids in Hyderabad entered their second day, focusing on prominent production and media houses, including SVC, Mythri Movie Makers, and Mango Media.

The IT raids in Hyderabad entered their second day, focusing on prominent production and media houses, including SVC, Mythri Movie Makers, and Mango Media. Officials are thoroughly investigating the budgets allocated for recent films and examining financial records.

Key attention has been drawn to the budget and revenue of Pushpa 2: The Rule, with authorities scrutinizing the funds invested and the profits earned. The raids are reportedly a result of discrepancies observed in IT returns, which led to this intensified action.

On the first day, IT officials questioned Dil Raju’s wife, Tejaswini, and opened their bank lockers. Today, they are set to examine additional documents related to the production houses' financial dealings.

Sources suggest that producer Dil Raju might be summoned to the SVC office for further questioning. The ongoing raids are expected to provide more clarity on financial irregularities within the film industry.

