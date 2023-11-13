  • Menu
IT raids Sabitha Indra Reddy’s relatives house

The IT raids in Hyderabad have rocked the politicians with Telangana Assembly Elections around the corner.

Hyderabad: The IT raids in Hyderabad have rocked the politicians with Telangana Assembly Elections around the corner. As the elections are approaching, IT attacks are once again creating a stir in Hyderabad. IT officials have been conducting searches in many places in the city since Monday morning.

A total of 15 places are being searched. Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy's relatives' houses are also being searched. This time the IT officials targeted the pharma companies in the attacks. Four days ago, IT raids were also conducted on the residence of Congress candidate Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy.

A week ago, IT raids were also conducted on the residences of Tummala Nageswara Rao, Jana Reddy, Parijata Narasimha Reddy and KLR. The recent IT searches in the houses of Sabina's relatives are causing a stir.

