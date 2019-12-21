IT Tower in Karimnagar to be inaugurated on Dec 30

With an aim to provide employment for youngsters in the district, the government has set up an IT Tower in Karimnagar. Around 90 percent of the construction works are completed and the building is set to be inaugurated on December 30 by the IT and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao.

Once the operations at the building get commenced, about 3,000 youths will get employment of which 80 percent will be reserved for local youth. Speaking to media, Minister for BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar said that the building will be opened by KT Rama Rao who will be accompanied by Ministers Etala Rajendar and Koppula Eshwar.

The minister also directed the respective authorities to complete building works by December 28. The five-storey IT Tower consists of a reception and canteen on the ground floor. It is learned that 11 companies have signed agreement with the government to set up their units in the tower.

The process of the setting up of companies will begin from December 21.