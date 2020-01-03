It will ensure complete development of villages: Vemula Prashanth Reddy

Nizamabad: Minister of Roads, Buildings and Legislative Affairs Vemula Prashanth Reddy said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao initiated the Palle Pragathi programme to develop villages.

The Minister launched the second phase of Palle Pragathi programme at Chengal village of Bheemgal Mandal in Nizamabad on Thursday.

He said that the Chief Minister had started the programme to give utmost importance to the development of villages despite the implementation of various welfare programmes in the State.

He said that the month-long programme showed good results during its first phase. Several sanitation drives were taken up to ensure roads are maintained for easy commuting of citizens, and also planting, disposing of trash, cemeteries and dumping yards works would be taken up soon, he added.

He said that the government releases Rs 339 crore every month to gram panchayats. These will facilitate all kinds of development works taken up by villages, he added.

The villagers can live in peace and harmony only if the villages are maintained for which the government is responsible, but for the government to achieve this target it needs the corporation of the villagers, he added.

"There are no trees in Delhi and people are wearing masks due to extreme pollution," he said. This kind of situation should not arise in Telangana and to avoid such situation every member of the village must take part in large-scale planting of trees, he added.

Trees are the only solution to protect environment. Officials have taken steps to provide two garbage bags to each house, collect garbage from the homes every day and throw it at the dumping yard only, Vemula said.

He also directed the officials to ensure that these programmes were fully implemented in accordance with the government's release of funds.

The government is making sure that every household gets clean drinking water through Mission Bhagirath, he said. The pensions and Rythu Bandhu scheme were helping the poor and the farmers, he said.

In addition to providing house plants under Haritha Haram programme, the authorities were also advised to take care of them.

Joint Collector Venkateshverlu, District Panchayat Officer Jayasudha, District Forest Officer Sunil, District Electricity Officer Sudarshan, Markfed State Chairman Bapu Reddy Sarpanch Gangareddy, MPP Mahesh, ZPTC Ravi, Tahsildar Rajender, public representatives, officers and others participated.