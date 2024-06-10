It’s BJP alone recognises aam activists’ hard work: Kishan

Hyderabad: Union Minister and State BJP chief G Kishan Reddy on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modiand national president JP Nadda for inducting two MPs from Telangana into Modi 3.0s Cabinet. Addressing the media in the national capital, he said the NDA governmentunder Modi is taking reigns for the third time; MPs from the NDA partner parties have been given a chance in the Cabinet.

Reddy said it was the first time that the party had secured a 35% vote share in Parliament elections in Telangana on its own without an alliance. ‘It shows people of Telangana have given unprecedented support to the BJP and Modi by giving victory to candidates in eight constituencies. He recalled that BJP had won eight seats in the last Assembly polls; eight seats in LS elections.

Reddy said inducting him and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar proves that the party is the only one that would make common activists in a gully take seats in Delhi, and train them as Union ministers. ‘The BJP alone is the party which can be credited with recognising its activists who live with its ideology, treating the rank and file as one family.

The Union Minister vowed to work hard with enthusiasm and dedication in the implementation of the party manifesto for the development of Telugu States in the next five years.

He recalled how the Modi government has undertaken many welfare programmes in the country improving infrastructure of railways and roads and the Pradhana Mantri Sadak Yojana on the development front; providing free ration to the poor and piped water to every household on the welfare front. Reddy

Praised the rank and file for working hard to strengthen the BJP in south India, besides, to dedicate to the mission mode to reach out to people and to bring the party government to Telangana shortly. He said during the LS elections, activists and ranks worked hard to ensure party’s victory in eight seats toiling under heatwave conditions. He thanked the Hyderabad central district presidents, morcha presidents, office-bearers, State leaders and activists for contributing to the victory.

He underlined how the AIMIM had worked full-time for the party’s defeat in the guise of Congress.

Reddy called for organising celebrations across the country to mark Modi government formation and also in all Telangana mandals and districts.