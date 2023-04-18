It's election time now

Hyderabad: All political parties have gone into election mode and have almost finalised mega political events for next two months in Telangana. BRS, BJP and Congress would go into top gear soon after the Karnataka elections.

The BRS, which has been holding Aatmiya Sammelanams from villages to cities, has chalked out an action plan to organise a series of party programmes and rallies across the state in May and June. It proposes to hold a series of meetings in various parts of the state.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who is keenly waiting for the outcome of the results in Karnataka, is confident that the BJP would lose power in Karnataka and JD(S) would emerge as the kingmaker.

If that happens, it would give further boost to his efforts to take up the anti-BJP campaign in the state. Meanwhile, KCR is also contemplating addressing some political meetings in Karnataka. The BRS leadership has decided to speed up its activities as the BJP and Congress have started holding a series of agitations. Congress leaders are taking up Padayatra in the districts and even Rahul Gandhi would be addressing some meetings in Telangana. Hence, the BRS proposes to take up various programmes in districts and showcase the welfare and developmental activities of the government. The party activities will be monitored by party working president K T Rama Rao.

On the other hand, BJP leaders said that the national leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda have finalised their tour schedules. It proposes to hold public meetings in every district from April end to June end which would be addressed by these leaders. It also expects many important leaders to join BJP. Amit Shah will be participating in a public meeting in Chevella on April 23.

Telangana Congress leaders plan to hold Satyagraha Sabhas-cum- public meetings in every district and invite national leaders in May and June. AICC leader Priyanka Gandhi will also visit in June.