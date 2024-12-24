Live
It’s no hype, GHMC’s slew of schemes zhuzh up Hyderabad
Hyderabad, recognised as the nation’s fastest-growing city, is undergoing remarkable expansion across various sectors.
Hyderabad : Hyderabad, recognised as the nation’s fastest-growing city, is undergoing remarkable expansion across various sectors. The State government is prioritising business-friendly initiatives, leading to enhanced high-quality infrastructure for the residents of Hyderabad. This past year has been significant for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), which launched and took up numerous major projects valued at hundreds of crores, all aimed at elevating the city’s conditions and improving mobility for its citizens.
With the State government’s initiative, the Hyderabad City Innovative and Transformative Infrastructure (H-CITI) programme aims to ensure comprehensive development of essential facilities and infrastructure across Greater Hyderabad.
To enhance the transportation experience for citizens and ensure a signal-free system, the civic body has prioritised the development of essential infrastructure through the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP). The GHMC has initiated a range of infrastructure projects, including the construction of flyovers, Railway Over Bridges (ROBs), underpasses, and other infrastructures throughout the city. This progress is not limited to the New City; significant projects are also underway in the Old City.
The government undertook 42 projects under SRDP, of which 36 have been completed and others are in different stages. The six projects include flyovers at Shilpa Layout, Gachibowli Junction, Nalgonda X Roads–Owaisi Junction, and Uppal Junction; RoBs at Falaknuma and Shastripuram are under construction, and the Aramghar–Zoo Park 4.4 km flyover has been constructed. Earlier this year, as a part of the signal-less flow of traffic, reducing travel time, the GHMC opened the second-level flyover of 1.8 km at Bairamalguda Junction at a cost of Rs 148.05 crore.