  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

It’s no hype, GHMC’s slew of schemes zhuzh up Hyderabad

It’s no hype, GHMC’s slew of schemes zhuzh up Hyderabad
x
Highlights

Hyderabad, recognised as the nation’s fastest-growing city, is undergoing remarkable expansion across various sectors.

Hyderabad : Hyderabad, recognised as the nation’s fastest-growing city, is undergoing remarkable expansion across various sectors. The State government is prioritising business-friendly initiatives, leading to enhanced high-quality infrastructure for the residents of Hyderabad. This past year has been significant for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), which launched and took up numerous major projects valued at hundreds of crores, all aimed at elevating the city’s conditions and improving mobility for its citizens.

With the State government’s initiative, the Hyderabad City Innovative and Transformative Infrastructure (H-CITI) programme aims to ensure comprehensive development of essential facilities and infrastructure across Greater Hyderabad.

To enhance the transportation experience for citizens and ensure a signal-free system, the civic body has prioritised the development of essential infrastructure through the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP). The GHMC has initiated a range of infrastructure projects, including the construction of flyovers, Railway Over Bridges (ROBs), underpasses, and other infrastructures throughout the city. This progress is not limited to the New City; significant projects are also underway in the Old City.

The government undertook 42 projects under SRDP, of which 36 have been completed and others are in different stages. The six projects include flyovers at Shilpa Layout, Gachibowli Junction, Nalgonda X Roads–Owaisi Junction, and Uppal Junction; RoBs at Falaknuma and Shastripuram are under construction, and the Aramghar–Zoo Park 4.4 km flyover has been constructed. Earlier this year, as a part of the signal-less flow of traffic, reducing travel time, the GHMC opened the second-level flyover of 1.8 km at Bairamalguda Junction at a cost of Rs 148.05 crore.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick