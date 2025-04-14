It’s official: Bhu Bharathi to replace Dharani today

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy continued conducting a series of review meetings with top officials in the backdrop of the launch of the Bhu Bharati portal which will replace Dharani portal officially on Monday. He said that the portal is going to be dedicated to the nation and directed the officials to ensure it remains foolproof with strong security measures.

The Chief Minister said that in accordance with the promises made by the People’s Government, a new Record of Rights (ROR) Act has been created. This Act will ensure the government can provide quality services through a new portal, which replaces Dharani, which was the root cause of many problems. “In line with this policy, we are taking all measures to enable farmers to transparently and quickly access their land details through the ‘Bhu Bharati’ portal. Farmers can also obtain services like Registrations, Mutations and Hereditary Registrations through the Revenue Department using this portal. I am happy to share with all my farmers that ‘Bhu Bharati’ will serve as a permanent solution to several long-standing land problems,” Revanth Reddy said in a statement.

On Sunday, the CM held another review meeting concerning Bhu Bharati with officials at his residence in Jubilee Hills within a day prior to the launch. During the meeting, he asked the officials to make sure Bhu Bharathi remains understandable for the common people. He said that Bhu Bharathi was not a mere temporary solution, but was being brought to the public sphere with a vision and would last for at least a hundred years, as the website will remain functional with the state-of-the-art technology. He advised the officials to be well-equipped to avoid security problems and directed them to hand over the management to a reliable organisation.

The government will first bring this portal into operation in the three mandals selected in the state as a pilot project. The CM said that recommendations and suggestions will be received from the people. The Chief Minister emphasised the need for awareness programmes about the portal to be conducted in all mandals throughout the State. “The Bhu Bharati website should be simple enough for the average farmer to understand. It will be in place for at least a century, so it needs to be modern and designed properly to mitigate security risks,” Revanth Reddy told officials.