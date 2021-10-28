It's time to send off KCR: Vijayashanthi

Kamalapur (Hanumakonda): It's time to wake up and send KCR packing from politics, actor-turned-politician and former MP Vijayashanthi said. Campaigning in Kamalapur mandal on Wednesday, she accused Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao of undermining the people like Eatala Rajender, who fought for separate Telangana.

"As long as KCR is in power people will not get their aspirations fulfilled. KCR and his family looted the State exchequer in the name of constructing Kaleshwaram Lift irrigation Project (KLIP). KCR amassed crores of rupees and assets by adopting corrupt practices in the last seven years," she alleged. The TRS chief is little bothered about the farmers who are in distress. Moreover, KCR is busy in satisfying his near and dear with plum posts, she said.

Vijayashanthi urged people not to believe in KCR's latest scheme – Dalit Bandhu, as it could meet the same fate as his earlier promise of Rs 10,000 relief to the flood victims in Hyderabad after Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections. It's easy for KCR to deceive the people as he had mastered the art of hoodwinking everyone including those who fought for separate Telangana, she said.

The modus operandi of KCR is to hoodwink people through distributing liquor and money, she said, stating that the TRS was trying to bribe voters by offering them Rs 20,000 each.

The surveys suggest that KCR is one of the worst Chief Ministers in the country. The entire country is aware of the fact that KCR is a cheat, but unfortunately people in Telangana still have faith in him, Vijayashanthi said, appealing to people to observe his deeds closely. Stating that KCR's rule is more atrocious than that of Nizams, Vijayashanthi urged people to protect the self-respect of Telangana by voting in favour of Eatala Rajender. BJP Hanumakonda district president Rao Padma and former minister Vijayarama Rao were among others present.