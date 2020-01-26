It's TRS wave in municipal polls

Hyderabad: TRS has registered a historic victory in the municipal elections whose results were declared on Saturday. Of the 120 municipalities that went to polls, TRS has bagged 85 municipalities.

The opposition parties could not touch the double digit and were dwarfed by TRS party's performance. While Congress won eight municipalities, BJP won three and MIM got two municipalities.

However, as many 22 municipalities were hung. Now their future depends on Independents and alliances. Similarly, of nine municipal corporations, TRS won six while three were hung.