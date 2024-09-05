  • Menu
J-PAL Global Executive Director Meets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy at AI Global Summit

J-PAL Global Executive Director Meets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy at AI Global Summit
Iqbal Dhaliwal, Global Executive Director of J-PAL (Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab), met Telangana Chief Minister K. Revanth Reddy at the AI Global Summit held at HICC, Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Iqbal Dhaliwal, Global Executive Director of J-PAL (Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab), met Telangana Chief Minister K. Revanth Reddy at the AI Global Summit held at HICC, Hyderabad. The meeting explored potential collaboration between J-PAL and the Telangana government in the development of Hyderabad Future City, set to become the capital of the artificial intelligence (AI) sector.

J-PAL, a leader in designing policies to improve lives based on scientific data, expressed interest in supporting the state’s AI initiatives. With a global footprint, the organization has delivered over 800 policies across 80 countries, helping governments and organizations improve lives through evidence-based policymaking.

The meeting was attended by IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu, MLA Madan Mohan Rao, IT Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, and representatives from J-PAL.

sidekick