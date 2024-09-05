Live
- Ola driver abuses, slaps woman over ride cancellation; B’luru cops launch probe
- How AI can revolutionise hair-related diagnostics
- Teachers’ Day Special: Jyoti Singh’s Journey of Teaching Yoga and Changing Lives
- How Lady Gaga’s mom found the perfect match for her
- Nadigar Sangam Implements Ban On Sexual Offenders In Tamil Film Industry
- Omar Abdullah Files Nomination For Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Polls From Budgam
- Duleep Trophy: India C nose ahead of India D despite Axar’s all-round efforts
- Parents Forced To Walk 15 km Carrying Bodies Of Two Sons Due To Lack Of Healthcare In Maharashtra's Gadchiroli
- Uttarakhand Government Removes IFS Officer Rahul From Rajaji Tiger Reserve Director Post Following Supreme Court Criticism
- ‘Thandel’ team comes with new poster as Naga Chaitanya marks 15 years in TFI
Just In
J-PAL Global Executive Director Meets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy at AI Global Summit
Iqbal Dhaliwal, Global Executive Director of J-PAL (Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab), met Telangana Chief Minister K. Revanth Reddy at the AI Global Summit held at HICC, Hyderabad.
Hyderabad: Iqbal Dhaliwal, Global Executive Director of J-PAL (Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab), met Telangana Chief Minister K. Revanth Reddy at the AI Global Summit held at HICC, Hyderabad. The meeting explored potential collaboration between J-PAL and the Telangana government in the development of Hyderabad Future City, set to become the capital of the artificial intelligence (AI) sector.
J-PAL, a leader in designing policies to improve lives based on scientific data, expressed interest in supporting the state’s AI initiatives. With a global footprint, the organization has delivered over 800 policies across 80 countries, helping governments and organizations improve lives through evidence-based policymaking.
The meeting was attended by IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu, MLA Madan Mohan Rao, IT Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, and representatives from J-PAL.