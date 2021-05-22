Jabs saved me from jaws of death, says a survivor

Suryapet: "Wiping out Corona is not difficult. All that it needs is that all should get vaccinated and till everyone gets two doses each of the vaccine, they should not give up wearing masks properly and should maintain social distance," says former legislator Dosapati Gopal Rao.

The septuagenarian, got Corona after he took both the shots. He said all the family members including his wife, children and grand children developed Covid-19 symptoms and tested positive. He says his son Srikanth was the carrier of the virus.

Srikanth who works in DRDA as a APO died of heart attack while undergoing treatment for corona in Area Hospital in Suryapet.

Gopal Rao was admitted in Area Hospital of Suryapet on the same day for treatment along with his son on May1. The latter died of heart stroke while undergoing treatment on the same day.

However, all other infected family members went for home quarantine as advised by the doctors. They all recovered successfully by taking medicines and good diet in a span of two weeks.

"I was discharged from hospital after 6 days of treatment and took vitamin C, D and B-complex medicines for another ten days as advised by the doctors at home. My food habits, mental stability and increased antibodies in the body after two shots of vaccine saved me from deadly Coronavirus. However, corona snuffed out my son's life. 'Tragedy is that I could not attend his funeral'," Gopal said.

He advised the government to pay more attention to people's health and improve the infrastructure and facilities in all government hospitals to cater to increasing health needs from time to time.

"My sincere advice to both State and Central governments is to ensure that every citizen must be vaccinated at the earliest before the Covid-19 pandemic gobbles up the lives of people particularly youth like my son," Gopal concludes.