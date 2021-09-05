JAC-Telangana demands raids on errant engineering colleges

Hyderabad: The Joint Action Committee of Telangana (JAC) on Sunday demanded the government to conduct task force raids on engineering colleges for committing irregularities in filling seats.

JAC coordinator Venu alleged that some engineering colleges were selling seats that fall under B-category and NRI quota by violating the rule of reservations. He said there was an urgent need for the higher-ups of the Education department to focus on the issue and conduct raids on erring colleges to prevent irregularities.

In a statement, he alleged that some colleges were selling 'B' category and 'NRI' seats even before the EAMCET counselling and that they were also not giving any notification to fill seats.

He claimed that even after lodging complaints, the authorities had not taken any action against the colleges. "Silence of authorities was causing a lot of doubts in their minds." Venu wanted the government to cancel recognition of the erring colleges, besides launching criminal cases against their managements.