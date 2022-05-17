Jagadish Reddy inpects progress of various works in Nalgonda

Nalgonda: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy conducted a whirlwind tour in Nalgonda town on Tuesday. He inspected various development works being carried out in the town.

Later, he inspected the tank bund works at Udayasamudram and Vallabha Cheruvu of Panagal in the town and gave necessary directions to the officials concerned.

He directed respective officials to finish all the works as per the schedule.

He was accompanied by district Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil, MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy, ULB Commissioner Ramana Chary, Chairman Saidi Reddy, vice-chairman Abbagoni Ramesh and others.