Jagadish Reddy participates in Bhogi celebrations
Suryapet: In a vibrant display of cultural spirit, former Minister and Suryapet MLA Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy embraced the spirit of Sankranti on Sunday.
Participating in the Bhogi celebrations across various wards of Suryapet town, Reddy inaugurated the festivities with traditional pujas highlighting the festival’s ties to agriculture and the gathering of communities.
As the crowd gathered around bonfires, Reddy expressed his belief that Sankranti marks not only the harvest season but also a time to dispel negativity from society. The spectacle of Decorative oxen, known as Gangireddulu, performing stunts captivated the audience. Addressing the gathering, Jagadish Reddy remarked, “Sankranti is more than a festival; it symbolises the fruition of our agricultural endeavours, transforming crops into sustenance for all. Let us collectively wish an end to malevolent thoughts and hardships and may prosperity smile upon our diligent farmers preparing for the next season.”
Extending heartfelt Sankranti greetings to the people of Suryapet constituency and Erstwhile Nalgonda district, Reddy called for robust support from the state government, ensuring farmers receive the highest yields. He expressed optimism that this auspicious occasion would usher in a period of abundance and well-being for the entire community.