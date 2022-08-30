Jagadish slams Centre for ordering TS govt to clear power dues of AP

Hyderabad: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy came down heavily on Central government for issuing an order to Telangana Discoms to pay Rs 6,756 crore dues to power distribution companies of Andhra Pradesh within 30 days. The order came after AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi a week ago.

Jagadish alleged that the Modi government is taking revenge on Telangana and trying to push power sector in the State into debts. He slammed the Centre for not taking initiative to direct AP to clear pending dues of Rs 12,900 crore. He accused AP of rendering loss to Telangana in Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs). The Minister further mentioned that all states including Gujarat are in power crisis. "All capitals of states and national capital are experiencing power cuts bur not Telangana's capital Hyderabad," he said and slammed the BJP-led NDA government for unable to digest success of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao in power sector.