Jagan set to go the KCR way: PK

Hyderabad: Political strategist Prashant Kishor, who catapulted the YSRCP to power in Andhra Pradesh in 2019 elections, predicted on Sunday that the Jaganmohan Reddy government would go the KCR way.

Prashant Kishor was in the city to participate in a meeting. Later speaking to the media, he said that sitting at home and pressing the buttons cannot get votes. People will mainly look at three aspects, Education, Employment and Development. “We have seen that development in Andhra Pradesh in the last five years was nil,” he said.

Not just that, the Chief Minister in the last five years was never among the people. Unless a leader is in the midst of the people, he cannot win their confidence. Former chief minister of Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao did the same thing and he lost the polls.

Jagan is following the same strategies which KCR had followed, and the result will also be the same. He will lose polls like KCR did, Kishor said.

Jagan has been spending public money in the name of welfare schemes, but his economic policies failed to create employment and the state government did not focus on development. This has led to unhappiness among the people and such policies will adversely affect the poll prospects.