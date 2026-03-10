Jagathi Foundation launches ‘3C’ student development prog

Jagathi Foundation launched its flagship Holistic Student Development Programme — “3C: CARE • CONSERVE • COMPUTE” at SN Government High School Palaparru to equip students with digital skills, environmental awareness, and better health practices.

The initiative aims to bridge critical gaps in government schools, including limited access to computers and internet, lack of hands-on STEM learning, low climate awareness, and health challenges such as malnutrition and poor hygiene. The programme is being implemented with support from C1, which will provide technical expertise to modernise learning infrastructure.

Under the initiative, four government schools--two in Telangana and two in Andhra Pradesh--will be adopted and supported for three years, benefiting over 600 students. The launch event was attended by Chandra Boddoju, school officials, foundation members and students. The programme aims to nurture skilled, climate-conscious, and digitally empowered young citizens.